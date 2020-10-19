Electronic Health Records Market 2020 is Estimated Drive the Industry Growth across World in Coming Year 2028 | Advanced MD, All scripts Healthcare, Cerner, Computer, Cure MD Corporation

The New Report “Electronic Health Records Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient’s medical history including medications, diagnosis, immunization dates, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and test results from laboratories. These also allow access to evidence-based tools used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient’s treatment. EHRs have also helped to streamline and automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.

Key Players:

Advanced MD, All scripts Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs, Cure MD Corporation, e-Clinical Works, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health

By Product

Cloud-Based Software

Server-Based/ On-Premise Software

By Type

Inpatient EHR

Ambulatory HER

