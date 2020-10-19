Electronic Passports Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Electronic Passports Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Electronic Passports Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Gemalto, Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing, India Security Press, Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing, Bundesdruckerei, Japan National Printing Bureau, Goznak, Casa da Moeda do Brasil, Canadian Bank Note, Royal Mint of Spain, Polish Security Printing Works, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, Iris Corporation Berhad, Semlex Group, Veridos & Morpho.

The rapid development of the tourism industry and the improvement of people?s living standards are the main factors that promote growth of this market. There are currently 122 countries with E-passport programs which QYR estimates are producing 146.83 million units E-passport in 2018. Most E-passport are valid for 5 or 10 years and there were one billion E-passport in circulation, exceeding 60% of all passports in use.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

The global Electronic Passports market is valued at 7880 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electronic Passports market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Passports in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electronic Passports in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electronic Passports market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electronic Passports market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Overview of Global Electronic Passports

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Electronic Passports Market: , Ordinary E-passport & Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Key Applications/end-users of Global Electronic PassportsMarket: Adult & Child

Top Players in the Market are: Gemalto, Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing, India Security Press, Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing, Bundesdruckerei, Japan National Printing Bureau, Goznak, Casa da Moeda do Brasil, Canadian Bank Note, Royal Mint of Spain, Polish Security Printing Works, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, Iris Corporation Berhad, Semlex Group, Veridos & Morpho

Region Included are: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa

Key questions answered

• What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Electronic Passports Market Growth & Sizing?

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Electronic Passports market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Electronic Passports market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Electronic Passports market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

