Electronic Security Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

The overwhelming expansion of the electronic security market across the globe has been unprecedented. The indispensability of deploying electronic security systems in commercial and residential areas has become increasingly pronounced in the recent past owing to the increased number of terror incidents, break-ins, property thefts, mishaps in public transportation setups, smuggling of contraband, growing social unrest, and industrial disasters among others.

The electronic security market stands to reap substantial benefits in the upcoming times as the advancement in technology, expanding geographical reach, emergence of new business models, earnest government interventions, smart city phenomenon, and accelerated growth of real estate sector among other driving factors, will accentuate the market-specific consumption and will, in turn, steer the electronic security market to achieve greater heights of revenue growth.

Slated to emerge out as one of the transforming business spaces of the 21st century, electronic security industry size is estimated to cross a mammoth of 60 million by the end of seven years in terms of revenue.

The global electronic security industry has been exceedingly competitive with the prominent firms like Honeywell International Inc., ADT LLC, OSI Systems, Auto Clear LLC, BOSCH Security Systems, to name a few. The collaborations and acquisitions with the distinguished companies is reflected to boost the business expansion in the ensuing years. This breakthrough was accomplished by the OSI Systems, Inc., which in mid-2017 announced completing its acquisition of Morpho global explosive trade-detection business from the Smiths Group PLC for a trade value of $75.5 million.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Electronic Security Market. They are as follows:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Hess Cash Systems Gmbh & Co. Kg, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, Nautilus Hyosung, NCR Corporation, Tidel Engineering, L.P., Triton Systems of Delaware LLC

The concurrent pervasiveness of theft, vandalism, rapes, and homicides across Latin America and Asia Pacific has prompted an urgency for the government of these emerging economies to deploy the electronic security equipment across the regions. This has enabled the electronic security equipment market across these regions to expand at an appreciable pace.

Apparently, the Chinese government introduced the ‘Safe City’ plan with an intent to improving the security of the national citizens. Supporting this, the country in 2017 installed approximately 20 million street cameras equipped with AI, fostering the market expansion through 2024

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Electronic Security Market, By Product

4.1. Electronic security market share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Access and control system

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Surveillance and alert system

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Anti-theft system

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Antiterrorist and inspection equipment

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Electronic Security Market, By Application

5.1. Security system electronics market share, by product, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Environmental

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Public sector

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Custom service sector

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Postal

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.6. Telecommunications

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.7. Residential

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 – 2024

