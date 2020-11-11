Electronic Skin Market Forecast 2026 By Global Industry Players

Electronic Skin Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Electronic skin market has recorded consistent growth over the past few years, with a rise in therapeutic and diagnostic applications accompanying the increase in cardiac and diabetes cases worldwide. The product has been beneficial owing a number of features like stretching abilities, self-power abilities as well as self-healing properties.

Key industry players manufacturing and distributing electronic skin products include Xenoma Inc., iRhythm, Dexcom, MC10 and VivaLnK, among many others. Companies often indulge in mergers and acquisitions that help introduce new technologies and expansion of product portfolio.

There has been a major support from governments across different countries for the technological evolution in healthcare sector. For instance, the government of Sweden supports research of the upcoming technologies that also include electronic skin, with the help of the National Board for Technological Development. Electronic skin market share has been anticipated to surpass about USD 16 billion globally by 2026.

Electronic skin patches form an essential component of microcurrent facemasks. Technologically advanced microcurrent facemasks help deliver essential skincare nutrients to the layers of the skin. For instance, DSA aesthetics had developed a microcurrent facemask that acts as a transdermal drug delivery system to enable faster onset of action when required. Cosmetics application segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% over 2020-2026.

Electro-active polymers, stretchable conductors, stretchable circuits, and photovoltaic systems are different components of an electric skin. Electro-active polymers are generally preferred over conventional electronic wearables owing to benefits such as up to 10 times more battery life, noiseless operation, and ultra-low power consumption. These stretchable polymers that can withstand up to 20% working strain for actuators. Electro-active polymers segment in electronic skin industry will grow at 14.6% up to 2026.

Electronic skins are generally available as patches or electronic skin suits. Electronic patches product segment is slated to experience a CAGR of 14.8% during the projected timeframe. Electronic patches have the ability to monitor body vitals of an individual in real-time. The product is prominently used fpr health conditions such diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, pregnancy-related problems, fever, and smoking cessation.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. B2B segment includes hospitals, cosmetic companies, research institutes, and wearable device manufacturers. Research institutes held about 40% revenue share during 2019. Research organizations worldwide are investing significantly on testing electronic skin products for medical device manufacturers.

Ongoing research activities to explore the future scope of the technology will bolster electronic skin industry outlook. Electrophysiological sensors, chemical sensors, and tactile sensors, among others, are the numerous types of sensors integrated into electronic skins. Considering the type of sensor, tactile sensors segment captured nearly 19% share of electronic skin market in 2019.

These sensors are mainly used in patients with prosthetics to provide them with a sense of touch. However, tactile sensors are only used in electronic skin suits and not in electronic patches which may limit their demand in the near future.

From a geographical perspective, Sweden electronic skin market size is poised to record a healthy CAGR of 15.3% through 2026. This growth can associated with the availability of sophisticated technology resources in the region along with government-funded research activities. The regional government support research on emerging technologies through the National Board for Technological Development, which will foster the regional growth.

