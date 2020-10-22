Electronic Skin Market Forecasts Study 2026 | Revenue, Opportunity and Key Players Outlook

Global electronic skin market size is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years, driven by the advances in technology and the health benefits of wearable electronic suits. Ongoing research activities to explore the future scope of the technology will bolster electronic skin industry outlook. Electrophysiological sensors, chemical sensors, and tactile sensors, among others, are the numerous types of sensors integrated into electronic skins.

Sweden electronic skin market size is poised to record a healthy CAGR of 15.3% through 2026. This growth can associated with the availability of sophisticated technology resources in the region along with government-funded research activities. The regional government support research on emerging technologies through the National Board for Technological Development, which will foster the regional growth.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3255

Electro-active polymers, stretchable conductors, stretchable circuits, and photovoltaic systems are different components of an electric skin. Electro-active polymers are generally preferred over conventional electronic wearables owing to benefits such as up to 10 times more battery life, noiseless operation, and ultra-low power consumption.

Based on the classification by component, the global electronic skin market is bifurcated into electro-active polymers, stretchable conductors, photovoltaics systems, and stretchable circuits. The stretchable conductor segment is anticipated to gain widespread adoption over the estimated timeline, which can be credited to its myriad advantages such as ultra-stretchability.

Based on sensor type, the global market is classified into electrophysiological sensors, chemical sensors, and tactile sensors. Among these sensor types, electrophysiological sensors are widely used to monitor chronic diseases and as a restoration therapy for patients who underwent trauma.

With regards to the application spectrum, the global electronic skin market is segmented into cosmetics, drug delivery systems, and health monitoring systems. Electronic skin has witnessed widespread application in the drug delivery system segment, as it considerably improves the therapy by minimizing side effects as well as increasing the action period.

The competitive landscape of the electronic skin market comprises of companies that are focusing on gaining a competitive edge and leveraging significant growth opportunities to strengthen their footprint in the global market. For instance, in October 2018, VivaLNK partnered with Reckitt Benckiser to launch electronic skin patches or temperature monitors, namely Nurofen FeverSmart and Enfasmart FeverSense, across the globe. These products are designed to aid parents in automatically tracking the temperature changes in their children and significantly detecting fever. These CE certified and FDA-approved products are also capable of monitoring body temperature changes over many days.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3255

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Electronic Skin Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Electronic skin suit

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Electronic patches

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Electronic Skin Market, By Component

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Stretchable circuits

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Photovoltaics system

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Stretchable conductors

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Electro-active polymers

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/electronic-skin-market