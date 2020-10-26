Electrosurgical Generators Market Outlook 2025 – Optical Application Segment To Register Extensive Growth

Electrosurgical generators market from optical application segment is likely to reach a valuation of $462.5 million by the end of the analysis time period. The growing utilization of electrosurgery in ophthalmic surgeries for shrinking, fulgurating, coagulating, dissecting, ablating, and cutting the tissue will fuel the segment growth. Strong economic growth across developing nations has endowed a major part of the population with high disposable income. This has encouraged patients to spend more on healthcare services. In a bid to look young and remove scars, people have started to opt for cosmetic surgeries. Increasing demand for cosmetic surgeries could boost the demand for electrosurgical generators in the coming years.

Based on type, electrosurgical generators market is categorized as bipolar and monopolar generators. Out of the two, bipolar is expected to witness considerable growth within the forecasted timeframe. In 2018, the segment accounted for over 60% of the market revenue share. One of the key reasons for this growth could be due to rapid technological advancements done bipolar electrosurgical generators market. Notably, the latest models of bipolar generators offer precise output with minimum damage to the body’s tissues.

Based on end-use, ambulatory surgical centers are projected to advance by 10% over the predicted timeframe. Nowadays, patients mostly prefer a visit to ambulatory surgical centers as they provide high-quality treatment at nominal prices. At these centers, patients avoid staying after undergoing a minor surgery. Factors that may fast-track the demand for electrosurgery generators at these centers in the coming years.

Few of the major players operating in the electrosurgical generators market include Symmetry Surgical Inc. (Bovie), Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Ethicon (J&J), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH and Olympus. These firms have started to implement multiple inorganic and organic growth strategies such as acquisition and collaboration. Some firms are also shifting their focus towards developing innovative and new products by investing in different R&D activities.

The market is likely to reach a valuation of approximately $119.7 million by the end of the analysis period. Rising application of electrosurgery and developing healthcare infrastructure will further drive the market growth in the country.

