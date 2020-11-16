Ellen Pompeo wins the People’s Choice Awards

Los Angeles (AP) – American actress Ellen Pompeo, known for the hit series “Grey’s Anatomy”, is the big winner of the “People’s Choice Awards”.

The 51-year-old was voted TV Star of the Year Monday night in Santa Monica, California, while “Grey’s Anatomy” also received the Best Series Award.

The script is about “love and tolerance,” Pompeo said in his acceptance speech – and called on viewers ahead of the tension after the US elections to “take care of each other.”

The action comedy “Bad Boys for Life” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was voted Film of the Year. The award for the best talk show went to Ellen DeGeneres – a surprise, because the presenter caused a sensation only in the summer with a scandal. According to the US media, your employees have complained about a poisoned work atmosphere and talked about behind-the-scenes intimidation and racism. DeGeneres wrote a letter to his team to apologize.

Singer Jennifer Lopez received the “Icon” award and in her thank you speech she wished her career would encourage many girls around the world. The true measure of their success is “to inspire girls of all ages and skin colors from all over the world, to know that you can do whatever you want, (…) and to be proud of who you are, no matter where. come, “the 51-year-old said.

The gala was moderated this year by singer Demi Lovato – who also publicly joked about her engagement – and her quick breakup. The crown pandemic ended everything in 2020. “So I did what everyone else was doing, went into lockdown mode and got engaged,” joked the 28-year-old. Among other things, he then began to paint, photograph and meditate. “I didn’t know it was possible, but I’ve made it to the end of Instagram four times. I watched seven seasons of “Pretty Little Liars”, disapproved of myself, and then searched for aliens in the desert – pretty much the same as everyone else. “

The singer announced at the end of July that she was engaged to actor Max Ehrich (29). A few weeks later it was rumored that the engagement had been dissolved.

The People’s Choice Awards were awarded in 44 categories. These are public awards. According to the US broadcaster “E!”, Which broadcast the show, more than a billion votes were received. Fans could post 25 per category on the internet every day.