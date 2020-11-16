Ellen Pompeo wins the People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards, moderated this year by singer Demi Lovato, were presented in 44 categories. These are public awards.

Los Angeles (AP) – The American actress Ellen Pompeo, known by Grey’s Anatomy, is the great winner of the People’s Choice Awards: the 51-year-old was voted TV Star of the Year Sunday night in the California city of Santa Monica – while “Grey’s Anatomy Also received the award for best series.

The script is about “love and tolerance,” Pompeo said in his acceptance speech and called on viewers in view of the tensions after the US elections to “take care of each other.”

The action comedy “Bad Boys for Life” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was voted Film of the Year. The award for the best talk show went to Ellen DeGeneres – a surprise, because the presenter caused a sensation only in the summer with a scandal. According to the US media, your employees have complained about a poisoned work atmosphere and talked about behind-the-scenes intimidation and racism. DeGeneres wrote a letter to his team to apologize.