“Ellos no. We must be our own misms”: candidacies

At a time of intensified political conflicts in the country, a new form of representation was introduced more and more frequently: collective candidacies. They arose mostly on the outskirts of large Brazilian cities and wanted to change the policy of where their people would step out and think about the community. Your mission is to take the place currently reserved for the white man and the owner.

An example of the Bancada da Quebrada, a list of representatives of different peripheries of São Paulo (SP), which proposes to put the periphery at the center of the discussion and to increase the power of the collective on the traditional powers.

“We need people who jointly pass laws that break the logic of individualistic power, the logic of each individual for himself,” argues Anderson Severino, creator of the collective list and resident of the Capão Redondo district in the São Paulo area.

There is a lot of intellectuality on the periphery, projects, trained people.

Severino and I took part in other elections alone, but this time I decided to team up with other candidates I had in common, in addition to the experience in the periphery and focus on some specific guidelines: popular education and anti-racism. For them the combination of topics is of central importance for the democratization of access to powers.

“On the periphery there is a lot of intellectuality, projects, trained people who are not known to the public through the bureaucratic procedures of this group to help their own reality. We want to reduce bureaucracy and give you access to your money, ”says Lucas Arcanjo, professor of history of the public education network and member of the list.

The collective application format is not provided for in the rules of the Supreme Electoral Court (STE). However, only one person can register their name and have the authority to speak and vote in the gallery. However, this limitation has not prevented the strategy from becoming popular over the years.

The periphery could show a new kind of sociability and politics based on affection, respect and forgiveness.

According to the Red de Acción Politica por la Sustentabilidad, 7 collective applications were submitted in the country between 2012 and 2014. Between 2016 and 2018 the number rose to 98.

One of the worst known experiences at the Called Activist Bench, which garnered 149,844 votes and turned into the largest collective candidacy in Brazil as well as the 10th low-vote candidacy from São Paulo state in 2018.

Semillas de Marielle

Another example of a list that the Nossa Cara community supports, a list that consists of three black women on the outskirts of Fortaleza, Ceará state. Following the legacy of Marielle Franco, they put a political awareness on the agenda based on the affective and the mundane, centered on relationships with the community.

“We are three militants who are recognized by our new work and anchored in the periphery. Like Marielle Franco, we constructed this policy from day to day. We therefore believe that it is possible to decide that the periphery could show a new kind of sociability and politics based on affection, respect and forgiveness, even with problems, ”says Adriana Gerônimo, one of the names on the list.

Nuestro deber es continue to open roads like our ancestors.

In the context of the increasing militarization of the state of Ceará and the representation of the police in the periphery, the burdens on peripheral women who are involved in a power struggle become more apparent. Candidates also indicate how important their candidacy is to the news and to history.

“The woman who enters this political space breaks with a logic that breaks through the political structure, ie the structure of preserving the same personalities with the privileged misms. We know that with so many black women facing saints, we are even more vulnerable because we have no security to live this city. However, we believe that our Deber will continue to open roads like our ancestors, ”says Gerônimo.

Response to Cristofascismo

In the center of the periphery there is also a discussion of faith and politics. To find an alternative to the Bolsonarian narrative, which received 46% of the votes of peripheral Christians, a group from Porto Alegre (state of Rio Grande do Sul) decided to contest the elections together.

Composed of four Christian members, they say the decision came from the need to fight the growing Christian fascism in the country.

“Brazil has always been this country where politics and religion are not discussed. What was the result of that? It was Bolsonaro … because many people spoke to the personalities of the faith. We therefore understand that it is necessary to deny these public spaces so that they are not occupied by fundamentalist groups.

