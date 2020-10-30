ELN Chronicle | Commander Uriel falls into battle

In São Paulo, a light rain conquered the sky, bringing a damp feeling to the air that was previously dry. When I look at the news in a mobile phone application, I come across a note and a video depicting the sad news of the fall of Commander Uriel, one of the commanders of the largest guerrilla force in Colombia, the National Liberation Army (ELN), delivered.

Immediately my mind travels thousands of kilometers and I can almost feel again the dense humidity and the heat of the jungle on the bed of the San Juan River in the Colombian department of Chocó. This place where I met Commander Uriel. And the first memory of him is his big smile, always covered by a mask on public photos spread on the Internet. Like the jungle, this room was his battlefield.

Uriel was an enthusiast for new technologies and communications, tools that were just as important as the weapons he used. So he created profiles on social networks to spread his news, and he was one of the few ELNs to give interviews to the media.

:: Read more: Special | Deep Colombia ::

I was in Chocó in the Uriel region in 2018 to visit a guerrilla area. Since then, the memories of those few days when I was among the ELN guerrillas have shaped my memory and my life. Now, two years later, I read the news of Uriel’s fall in the news media, which contained the announcement by Colombian President Iván Duque, who went to the Chocó department last Sunday (25) to make this statement. Uriel’s death was considered the greatest blow his government launched against the guerrillas in 2018.

The nation’s attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, also visited the department’s capital, Quibdó; Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo; and the summit of the military and police forces. “In order for this order to take effect, the invasion of a house on the Barranconsito de Nóvita footpath in Chocó has been ordered. As part of these efforts, a confrontation arises that leads to the death of Mr Uriel,” said the Attorney General.

A few days after the enthusiastic announcements by representatives of the Colombian state on Thursday (29), the ELN note in honor of Commander Uriel stated “the great ideals of transformation, social justice, sovereignty and the future of humanity”.

Case notification from Commander Uriel / ELN

And so I remember Uriel, someone with outstanding feelings of love and commitment to humanity, with the ravaged, abused, miserable in the world. In the interviews we conducted with the commanding officer, he asked us as journalists and activists to spread the message of our commitment to the revolution and the struggle of the ELN around the world.

The brotherhood among those fighting for socialism was a certainty for Uriel, who asked that they not be left alone in this struggle. “We are there for everyone and hope that many will be there for us. You are welcome, ”he told us in the Colombian jungle.

Among the memories I have of Commander Uriel are some of the relaxed conversations, his phrases about the fight, his gestures, his voice; others are about the feelings, courage, and rebellion that inspired him and the other guerrillas and guerrillas. I still have the memory of the items he presented us with, t-shirts, colored ribbons with phrases from Che Guevara – who gives the name of the ELN guerrilla front that he commanded.

And one of this commander’s “goodies” is a microchip that I dipped in a compact make-up powder around guerrilla territory for fear that it might be picked up while crossing the river on an army approach.

Years later, I comb through the many microchip folders and files again, most of them revolutionary songs, anti-struggle poems, ELN messages and videos produced by the young people of the guerrilla front, Che Guevara. Along with the strength to fight in arms, there was also the tenderness and brotherhood between comrades in battle demonstrated by these acts, pieces of Uriel’s memories.

When I hugged myself from members of the guerrilla front Che Guevara after a few days, I imagined that I might never see them again. Though I wanted to meet her again deep down

If I now receive the message that Commander Uriel is gone, I also discover his first name: Andrés Felipe Vanegas Londoño. I immediately remember the many names we used on the occasion of the meeting in the middle of hiding. I, like Maria, with fellow travelers Jorge and Gustavo; at a meeting with guerrillas and guerrillas Lucía, Yaneth, Yadira, Emerson, Yesenia and their dog Colonel and many other “Elenos” and “Elenas” who may also have died in battle.

When death faces battle, it was fate. So I brought one of the songs that Commander Uriel presented to me as one of his favorite songs, Del amor y la lucha: “When the woman comes to me to find / De pie to find me / Here I forge my fate”.

And today Commander Uriel remembers his song “To collect auctions from you for this scribe”.

Edition: Luiza Mançano