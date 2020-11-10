Emergency Medical Supplies Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies growth and regional forecast

Emergency Medical Supplies Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global emergency medical supplies market share is slated to amass considerable gains due to increasing cases of critical illnesses worldwide. High number of road accidents, trauma injuries, and the discovery of infectious diseases is urging the need for reliable, safe, and fast medical solutions.

As per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, injuries have claimed over 150,000 lives and resulted in more than 3 million non-fatal injuries annually in the U.S. The recent coronavirus pandemic has affected a large number of people across the globe. The infection has led to the rise in demand for emergency medical supplies to cater to the immediate medical needs of the people.

Accelerated increase in the global COVID-19 count has led to a shortage of gloves, masks, ventilators, and respiratory monitoring devices, influencing the rapid expansion of production activities. Improving economic stability and growing awareness among people regarding the need for advanced healthcare solutions is supporting the Asia Pacific emergency medical supplies industry trends.

The governments and private institutions are adequately investing in the establishment of technologically advanced healthcare centers across the region. The coronavirus outbreak has driven the firms involved in the production and supply of essential medical commodities to expand their manufacturing capabilities in order to meet the growing product demands.

Additionally, the APAC witnesses a high number of geriatric population which further magnifies the need for emergency medical supplies. There has been an increase in the presence of retail pharmacies selling essential medical products due to the ease-of-access and local presence which attracts more customers. In 2019, the distribution of emergency medical supplies through retail pharmacies was responsible for nearly 32% of the revenue share.

In situations of an emergency, retail pharmacies take less amount of time and facilitate convenience in transaction. Many emergency medical suppliers are adopting several strategies like collaborations, product innovations, acquisitions to achieve competitive advantage and expand their customer base. In April 2020, Stryker- a Michigan based medical technologies firm introduced Emergency Relief Beds to provide reliable care solutions primarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other major industry players include Philips, Medtronic, Inc., and Smith & Nephew, among various others. As per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, nearly 50,000 die due to traumatic brain injuries, and close to 2,30,000 people are hospitalized, annually. In the year 2019, trauma emergency medical supplies segment accounted for more than 20% of market size.

The infection control products market was valued at over USD 7 billion in 2019 and is likely to witness steady growth in the coming years. The segment is further bifurcated into hand and arm protection equipment, head protection, eye and face protection equipment among others.

As per the World Health Organization, acute respiratory diseases (ARD) have portrayed a high mortality rate and account for approximately 4 million deaths globally. Such = diseases rapidly spread via aerosols and directly contact people. Due to the aforementioned reason, reliable protective equipment is required for patient handling.

Efforts undertaken by the government to improve the supply of emergency medical equipment along with technological enhancements like the development of rapid diagnostic devices and innovation in personal protective equipment material will boost the emergency medical supplies market growth. According to a report collated by Global Market Insights, Inc., global emergency medical supplies market was valued at more than USD 30 billion in the year 2019.

