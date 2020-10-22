Emergency Medical Supplies Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the prime objective of Emergency Medical Supplies report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, increasing geriatric population who are at a higher risk of acquiring various diseases, and rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases are key factors driving the growth of global emergency medical supplies market.

The coronavirus spread has accelerated the demand for infection control products which comprise of decontaminants, hand washing products as well as anti-microbial treated, disposable, and fluid-proof supplies designed to stop cross-contamination among staff and patients. Moreover, the pandemic has led to increased demand for therapeutic respiratory devices, such as ventilators, as the COVID-19 infection generally affects the lower respiratory tract, thereby boosting the industry growth.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2640073/?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

Based on the type, therapeutic respiratory devices segment garnered 13% revenue share in 2019 and will continue to a decent growth trend through 2026, due to COVID-19 pandemic, mounting number of chronic respiratory disorders, and increasing elderly populace suffering from respiratory diseases.

Elaborating on the application scope, respiratory care segment accounted for 25% market share in 2019. Growing awareness regarding impact of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, hypertension, and high blood pressure on quality of life will stimulate the adoption of emergency medical supplies for respiratory care.

Speaking of the end-use spectrum, market size from specialty clinics reached a valuation of USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to gain decent traction in the forthcoming years. Rising cases of skin infection, dental ailments and other chronic diseases is supporting the growth of specialty clinics segment.

From a regional perspective, emergency medical supplies market in Latin America held 5.6% revenue share in 2019, owing to sudden spread of COVID-19 infection throughout the region. Increasing healthcare expenditure and health awareness initiatives by government will foster the regional market growth over the forecast timeline.

Major players operating in global emergency medical supplies market are Medtronic plc, Stryker, Asahi Kasei Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Phillips N.V., Smith & Nephew, Smiths Medical, Cardinal Health, Becton & Dickinson Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Laboratories among others.

Questions & Answers: Global Emergency Medical Supplies Market

Q1: What are key growth indicators of global emergency medical supplies market?

A: Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, increasing geriatric population who are at a higher risk of acquiring various diseases, and rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases are key factors driving the growth of global emergency medical supplies market.

Q2: Why is emergency medical supplies market recording upsurge in demand from specialty clinics?

A: Patient preference for specialized treatments in tandem with rising cases of skin infection, dental ailments, and other chronic diseases are bolstering the product demand from specialty clinics.

Q3: Which factors are driving the growth of Latin America emergency medical supplies market?

A: Sudden spread of COVID-19 infection throughout the region, increasing healthcare expenditure and health awareness initiatives by government are contributing to the growth of Latin America emergency medical supplies market.

Q4: How is the competitive landscape of global emergency medical supplies market defined?

A: Major contenders in global emergency medical supplies market are Medtronic plc, Stryker, Asahi Kasei Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Phillips N.V., Smith & Nephew, Smiths Medical, Cardinal Health, Becton & Dickinson Company, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/emergency-medical-supplies-market?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog