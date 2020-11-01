Emigrants returning to Portugal with state aid have more than doubled – society

According to official figures, the number of Portuguese resident abroad who returned to the country with state aid more than doubled in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

According to the office of Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities, Berta Nunes, the consular offices and sections received 118 repatriation requests during this period.

Of these citizens who asked for help in returning, 83 citizens achieved their purpose “through means provided by the Portuguese state”.

In the same period of 2019, 33 repatriations were carried out.

The expenditure of the Portuguese state on these repatriations in the first six months of this year was 69,688 euros (49,224 more) than in the same period in 2019.

This type of Portuguese return occurs when there is evidence of no means of supporting return costs for medical reasons that recommend immediate return in life-threatening situations due to the impossibility of local treatment or in the event of expulsion.

Due to covid-19, the Portuguese state also supported other national citizens (5,215) through commercial flights or through return flights under the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

These Portuguese citizens supported by this route came from more than 70 countries (63% from Africa and 14% from Asia).

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.6 million cases of infection worldwide.