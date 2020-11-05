Encoders Market 2026 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like – Baumer Group, Sensata Technologies, Dynapar Corporation

Market Study Report, LLC, has added a detailed study on the Encoders Market which provides a brief summary of the growth trends influencing the market. The report also includes significant insights pertaining to the profitability graph, market share, regional proliferation and SWOT analysis of this business vertical. The report further illustrates the status of key players in the competitive setting of the Encoders Market, while expanding on their corporate strategies and product offerings.

Global Encoders Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Encoders is a process or device used to convert data from one format to another. For instance, in position sensing, an encoder is a mechanism that can detect and convert mechanical motion to digital or analog coded output signal. Encoder specially measures position, while acceleration velocity, and direction can be derived from position in either rotary or linear movement. Different functionality of encoders comes from different physical principles of function, communication protocols, outputs, etc.

Growing need for high-end automation across industries coupled with industry 4.0 are key driving factors of market growth. Further, increasing demand for artificial intelligence-based systems and upcoming technologies in automotive industry is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, varying international regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Encoders market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of automotive techniques and robotics in manufacturing plants. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing manufacturing facilities, growth in automotive industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Encoders market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Baumer Group

Sensata Technologies

Dynapar Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Corporation Inc.

Faulhaber Group

Posital-Fraba Inc.

Heidenhain GmbH

IFM Electronic GmbH

Maxon Motor Ag

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Rotary

Linear

By Technology Type:

Optical

Magnetic

Others

By End use:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Food & beverages

Industrial

Medical

Printing

Textile

Others (power and mining)

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year â€“ 2016, 2017

Base year â€“ 2018

Forecast period â€“ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Encoders Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Encoders Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Encoders Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Encoders Market, by Technology Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Encoders Market, by End Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Encoders Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Encoders Market Dynamics

3.1. Encoders Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Encoders Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Encoders Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Encoders Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Encoders Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Encoders Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Rotary

5.4.2. Linear

Chapter 6. Global Encoders Market, by Technology Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Encoders Market by Technology Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Encoders Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Encoders Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Optical

6.4.2. Magnetic

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Encoders Market, by End Use

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Encoders Market by END USE, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Encoders Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Encoders Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automotive

7.4.2. Consumer Electronics

7.4.3. Food & beverages

7.4.4. Industrial

7.4.5. Medical

7.4.6. Printing

7.4.7. Textile

7.4.8. Others (power and mining)

Chapter 8. Global Encoders Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

