Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market To Gain Substantial Revenues By 2024

Endoluminal suturing devices market is anticipated to witness a remunerative growth trend owing to the rising prevalence of gastroesophageal diseases and obesity. Increasing disease burden will further have a positive influence on the demand for these endoluminal suturing devices, boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures for treating chronic diseases like obesity will fuel the demand for these devices over the estimated time period.

The demand for endoluminal suturing devices in gastroesophageal reflux disease application is set to grow at a 13.9% CAGR through 2024. Approximately 18 million people were affected by the disease in 2014, which equals nearly 1 in 5 people, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders. These numbers combined with the growing popularity of minimally invasive treatments will certainly boost the product adoption.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3005

In terms of application, reflux disease segment is likely to exhibit substantial growth rate of 13.9% through the analysis timeframe due to the rising disease prevalence. As per the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, approximately 18 million individuals suffered from GERD which affected around 1 in 5 individuals in 2014. With the number of individuals suffering from GERD rising at a momentous pace , the endoluminal suturing devices demand is likely to increase tremendously.

Based on end-use, in 2017, the ambulatory surgical centers contributed to an industry share of approximately $8.6 million. The growth is ascribed to the growing number of individuals choosing treatment for chronic disorders at economic costs across ambulatory surgical centers. Furthermore, development of more advanced endoluminal devices coupled with the rising patient pool will make a positive impact on endoluminal suturing devices market growth.

The adoption of endoluminal suturing devices across Japan will likely be driven by widespread occurrence of gastroesophageal reflux diseases. The Turkish Society of Gastroenterology reports that the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease in Japan was estimated to be around 16.5%. Factors such as unhealthy diets and lifestyles will augment Japan endoluminal suturing devices market size, which will witness a CAGR of around 11.4% through 2024.

The competitive landscape of endoluminal suturing devices market includes Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson), Medtronic, and Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. among others.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3005

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market, By Application

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Bariatric surgery

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Gastrointestinal defects

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.4. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market, By End-use

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/endoluminal-suturing-devices-market