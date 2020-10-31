England also shortly before the delivery. Boris Johnson speaks to the country today – Executive Digest

On the day that new restrictions are being discussed in Portugal, the BBC assumes that England can also implement new measures on the edge of detention. According to the British broadcaster, a new isolation order is on the table that could force citizens to stay at home for a month.

Boris Johnson is expected to meet with the rest of the government today to decide whether the restriction is the best option to follow in the footsteps of France and Germany. If things are going forward, the news will be released today.

Schools should be the exception to the rule, as is the case in other countries, but the rest of the facilities should close when detention is approved.

Documents to which the BBC had access indicate that the number of deaths could reach 4,000 a day, vastly outpacing the deaths verified in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the case when no new restrictions are implemented.

The government should take into account these projections, but also the fact that Christmas is fast approaching. Like the managing director of António Costa, Boris Johnson will want to try to ensure that citizens can spend the festive season as a family, and thus tighten the rules now.