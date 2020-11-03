Engraving woman in Penafiel over terrain – Portugal

“Come here, I just killed your mother.” The words were spoken by Joaquim Sousa on the phone shortly after he killed his wife Deolinda Lopes. The attacker called a son and told him about the crime that was committed Monday morning in the house he shared with the victim in Duas Igrejas, Penafiel. Deolinda, 74, was struck several times in the neck and chest with a knife. Then he fell to the ground and took two more stitches in the …

To read all CM Exclusives on November 3rd, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. Display the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction