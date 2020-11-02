Enough rejects “total restriction” and wants the state to pay corporate losses (W / AUDIO) policy

Chega declined “total custody” on Monday to respond to the pandemic as it did in March, and defended government support to sectors hit by a new state of emergency to prevent a “real tragedy” in the economy.

When Chega’s chairman and deputy, André Ventura, left a meeting with the President of the Republic, he referred to the party’s position, particularly on a new state of emergency requested by the government, but excluded some scenarios.

For André Ventura, the new state of emergency “cannot mean a new detention, as happened in March and must be well explained”.

“A new, broader restriction could be fatal for the entire Portuguese business structure, for the middle class, for all businesses and for the economy in general,” he said.

If in March it was possible “to ask companies to keep their jobs despite the restrictions, this time it is not” possible “to ask the same, and the state” needs to work out a plan, as is being done in Germany and others Countries to cover losses in these sectors “to” 50%, 60% or 70% “.

“Otherwise there will be a real tragedy in Portugal, with bankruptcy after bankruptcy and major industries falling apart.”