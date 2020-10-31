Enough says that the judicial system worked in favor of the government and that it chose not to choose – Executive Digest

Chega today viewed the Supreme Administrative Court as “decided not to rule” on the precaution because it understands that the party cannot bring this lawsuit and criticized the judicial system for “working in the government’s favor”.

The Supreme Administrative Court (STA) today unanimously denied Chega’s precaution against the government’s circulation restrictions until Tuesday, the executive source told Lusa.

In a statement sent to Lusa, the National Board of Chega concluded that “the judicial system is working and functioning for the benefit of the government” because “the court has decided not to rule”.

“He waived the decision that he understands that Chega cannot bring this lawsuit, but admitted that in theory he would have that right. This line of reasoning and this formal decision, which does not recognize the fundamental reasons, deserve our total disagreement, ”he condemns.

Despite the respect of the institutions, the party, led by sole MP André Ventura, regrets that “there is no adequate legal instrument in Portugal to stop an overt violation of a constitutional right, freedom or guarantee, all the more so a legal instrument (Resolution) that is not a legal source (law or legislative decree) ”

“And from the only explanation of the vote it emerges that in the end the legislature and / or the court must pay attention to the possible legitimacy of the use of the right to oppose government decisions,” he says.

From the point of view of the party, the STA judgment is “void because of insufficient reasoning, above all because it does not relate to Article 12 (1) of Law 83/95 of August 31, the law on the right to participate in proceedings and popular action”.

“It does not clarify the reason why this rule is not applied to the specific case and, as expected, does not justify it,” he condemns.

An executive source said that in addition to Chegas’ measures, a second precautionary measure with the same objective, but not from parties or organizations, was also rejected by the SDA.

“STA believed that in the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a legal basis for imposing restrictions on circulation and that there was no violation of citizens’ freedoms and guarantees,” he added.

The government on Friday denied Chega’s precautionary measure against the circulation restrictions imposed until Tuesday, claiming that a political party has no right to take legal action in defense of citizens.

STA gave the executive reason that the precautionary measure introduced by Chega was “inadmissible”.

In the response to the Supreme Administrative Court, to which the Lusa Agency had access, the state legal competence center defended that Chega ‘s claim “must be completely dismissed” and justified this with 195 points.

From the government’s point of view, there is “active illegitimacy of the complainant”, in this case the political party Chega, since it is not the “holder of the asserted fundamental rights”, cannot “act under the law of the people” and has no ” Right to intervene in the defense of citizens “

The precautionary measure taken by Chega was aimed at preventing measures adopted in a Council of Ministers resolution that came into force on Friday to limit the movement of people outside the community by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday as part of measures to contain the Covid- 19 pandemic.