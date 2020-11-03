Enough Suggests Monitoring Muslims To Prevent Islamic Radicalism – Executive Digest

This Tuesday, Chega submitted a draft resolution to the Assembly of the Republic recommending that the government create a “special team” to monitor the Muslim community in Portugal and allegedly prevent Islamic “radicalism and fundamentalism”.

In the text, the party led by André Ventura defends “a special team that monitors the Muslim community in Portugal, particularly with regard to movements related to Islamic radicalism and fundamentalism in its various aspects”, which it has to present “every six months” . in Parliament “a detailed report on the state of play”.

“Today Europe lives with a murderous escalation of movements that are connected with radicalism and fundamentalism in their various aspects and have already claimed lives, for example at the Berlin Christmas market, in the Bataclan showroom in Paris, at the Maelbeek underground station and at Brussels Airport in Nice, London, Barcelona, ​​Sweden, among others, cases that could be listed, ”recalls Chega.

For the far-right parliamentary party, “the escalation that we are observing should affect all European countries, and to this extent Portugal, where many Muslims have lived in recent years, must be vigilant and promote all the mechanisms necessary to monitor behaviors or people who pose a threat to the country due to their attitude “