Enterprise Networking Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2024

The rapidly growing demand for connected devices across the globe is one of the pivotal factors driving enterprise networking market, given that these devices help facilitate real-time communication. In an effort to cope with and overcome the rapidly rising bandwidth bottleneck & network traffic issues, organizations worldwide are embracing network management solutions that keep the traffic flowing while also ensuring network security. The exponential surge in the number of IoT-enabled devices has drastically increased security risks, on the grounds of which organizations are rolling out enterprise network security solutions to obtain visibility of endpoints and unsecured applications & devices.

With organizations progressively resorting to network management solutions to address increasing modern-day business complexities and reduce operational costs, global enterprise networking market is anticipated to witness massive gains in the ensuing years. A combination of factors can be credited to the growth of the market, including the proliferation of connected devices and consolidating trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), which have prompted organizations to implement endpoint protection strategies.

Cloud-based enterprise networking solutions have gained immense popularity owing to their cost economy and availability in public and hybrid cloud options. Cloud adoption helps in evading upfront capital costs and the hassles of managing computers and networks. Enterprise networking market from cloud deployment is estimated to achieve a CAGR of around 10% over 2018-2024.

Drastic rise in the incidence of cyber-attacks along with growing sophistication of hacking techniques has impelled widespread deployment of enterprise networking solutions in the BFSI industry. Besides, the BFSI sector is characterized by sensitive customer data and strict regulatory framework, which further intensifies the need to modernize network security policies.

Enterprise networking market share from BFSI application is likely to achieve a CAGR of more than 4% over 2018-2024. Evolving needs of the industry to accommodate multi-channel digital services is compelling industry participants to adopt a range of virtualization approaches to manage increasing business complexities and handle overflowing data volume.

Europe has emerged as a prominent growth window for enterprise networking market. The region has witnessed a dramatic rise in the incidence of cyber-attacks in recent years. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reported over 34 significant cyberattacks and 762 minor cyberattacks in the UK in 2017. Such towering cases of cyber espionages, especially in France, Germany and the UK are triggering enterprise networking market demand.

Growing focus on curtailing operational cost, increasing penetration of connected devices, and the need to address network complexities arising out of changing business needs are other factors favoring regional market growth.

Moreover, government initiatives to combat cyber security issues is likely to further catapult the market in the coming years. In November 2016, the UK government invested around 2.4 billion towards the security of critical national infrastructure as a part of its five-year National Cyber Security Strategy. Europe is likely to procure almost 20% of the global enterprise networking market share by 2024.

