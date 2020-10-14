Enterprise Portals Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, IBM, Red Hat

Enterprise Portals, also known as corporate portals or enterprise information portal (EIP). It is a tool that seamlessly integrates and displays digital content in a highly personalized environment. These portals provide a personalized window into the enterprise and provide users access to relevant information. These portals are being seen as the next generation application platform of choice, offering benefits over both client/server and thin client arrangements. It provides a unique context to allow both the organizational and individual perspectives of information systems to be addressed. These portals enable to access critical information assets of the organization such as data, content, or applications easing critical information transfer, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. It allows the work processes of organization to be streamlined, and employees from different departments to collaborate more effectively. The growing implementation of enterprise portals in various end-user industries has upsurged market demand.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Iflexion (United States) ,Oracle Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Accenture Plc (Ireland),IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States) ,Infosys Limited (India),HCL Technologies Limited (India),Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India),Red Hat, Inc. (United States),Liferay, Inc (United States),Sitecore (Denmark)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Enterprise Information Portals, Collaborative Portals, Enterprise Expertise Portals, Enterprise Knowledge Portals), Application (Business to Employee (B2E), Business to Customers (B2C), Business to Business (B2B)), Industry (IT, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Service (Enterprise Content Management Services (ECM), Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS))

Growth Drivers

Improved Access to Information based on Users Role

Increasing Number of Deployments of Enterprise Portals in Organizations

Integration of Multiple Portals in Single Enterprise Portal

Market Influencing Trends:

Trend for Cloud-based Enterprise Portals for Employees

Challenges that Market May Face:

Security Concerns and Availability of Internet

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Enterprise Portals Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Enterprise Portals market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Enterprise Portals Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Enterprise Portals

Chapter 4: Presenting the Enterprise Portals Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Enterprise Portals market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Enterprise Portals Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Enterprise Portals Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

