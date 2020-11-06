Entities band together in movement against administrative reforms

On Thursday (5) a virtual event launched the “Movement Serving Brazil”, an initiative made up of 25 organizations representing more than 400,000 civil servants across the country. The aim of the movement is to discuss the administrative reform proposed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and to put pressure on Congress so that the measures are not approved.

At the start, the panelists addressed the impact of Proposed Constitutional Amendments (PECs) 32 and 186.

Reduced service capacity

One of the strengths of the debate was the connection between the civil service and the people’s demands for rights. Sandra Silvestrini, Vice-President of the Union of Judicial Officials of the State of Minas Gerais (Serjusmig), raised the issue of combating violence against women, an issue that is currently being highlighted in Brazil.

She says that the increase in complaints caused by cultural change in the country must be accompanied by a corresponding increase in the range of services in the judiciary.

However, the administrative reform promotes the opposite, that is, the withdrawal of the ability to serve the population. “This will increase the delay in resolving domestic violence conflicts when we all know that time is essential in these cases and that life can be worth life,” said Sandra.

If PEC 186 – known as the Emergency PEC – is approved, the server predicts a reduction of at least 103,000 domestic violence cases resolved in court from last year. “When we think about these cases, which can no longer be resolved due to the diminishing role of the state, protecting women and victims in general, we have a serious situation that society needs to review,” he warned.

Budgetary implications

The administrative reform was presented as a series of measures aimed, among other things, at relieving public service pressure on Brazilian government spending. However, the impact of these changes may have the opposite effect, as predicted by Cloves Silva of the National Federation of State and Regional Tax Authorities (Fenafisco). “The loss of financial collections is huge,” he says.

An example would be the courts’ revenue for judicial foreclosure, which is responsible for collecting corporate debts from the government. Data from the National Judiciary Council shows that the work of these courts earned R $ 47.9 billion in tax credits in 2019, based on assessments by local, state and federal tax authorities.

With the potential reduction in workload and a corresponding reduction in wages – a prognosis of the PEC emergency – there is a tendency for the work of law enforcement agencies to be affected.

“We would have a direct impact on solving these tax enforcement processes. In a simple calculation, this could have an impact on the order of R $ 12 billion less per year in the collection in this single segment, ”argues the tax auditor.

Corruption in public machines

Alberto Ledur, representative of the National Union of Workers in State Public Ministries (Fenamp), discussed one of the most feared effects of administrative reform, namely the replacement of technical staff in strategic functions with trusts. This will encourage corruption in electoral processes, in tax control, in the judiciary and in other areas.

“PEC 32’s proposal to create multiple bonds and violating the general public tendering rule will greatly reduce the technical capacity of civil servants who no longer go through selective, broadly competitive processes with the PEC 32 proposal,” he warned and added that politicians would control important phases of public processes at all levels.

More information

The full debate on the event that launched the Movement for the Service of Brazil is available on the official website aservicodobrasil.com.br. It contains videos and other information material, as well as an online petition against administrative reform.

Source: BdF Minas Gerais

Edition: Elis Almeida