Environment Minister denies overcrowding in traffic and increased risk of infection from Covid-19 – Society

The Minister for the Environment and Climate Protection, João Matos Fernandes, said in parliament this Monday that public transport is safe and denied situations of overcrowding or a higher risk of transmission of Covid-19.

“I don’t know of any cases of overcrowding. There are cases of overcrowding. By the way, I don’t know of any known cases of the Covid-19 virus being transmitted in public transport in Portugal. That means using public transport with a mask. With hygiene and the rules As we all know, it is indeed safe and it is important that it continues to do so, “underlined the government official who oversees urban traffic.

The minister, who spoke at a parliamentary hearing on the proposal of the state budget (OE) for 2021, answered a question from MP of the Left Bloc (BE) Isabel Pires about the measures that the guardianship intends to take to strengthen the state budget for public transport and prevent overcrowding.

“What we do know is that there are some STCP (Sociedade de Transportes Colectivos do Porto) lines in the Porto metropolitan area, especially those that come from outside Porto and the Eastern Zone and need reinforcement. The same thing happens in the metropolitan area Lisbon, especially on the Sintra Line. There will be news about this reinforcement soon, “he promised.

Regarding the strengthening of public transport, João Matos Fernandes said that the contract for the acquisition of 10 electric vessels that will integrate the Transtejo fleet from 2022, which ensures the river links between Seixal, Montijo, Cacilhas and Trafaria, has already been signed. / Porto Brandão.

