Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market Size Soaring at 6.2% CAGR to Reach 150 million USD by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 150 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug business, shared in Chapter 3.

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE, also spelled eosinophilic oesophagitis), also known as allergic oesophagitis, is an allergic inflammatory condition of the esophagus that involves eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. Symptoms are swallowing difficulty, food impaction, vomiting, and heartburn.

Eosinophilic esophagitis was first described in children but also occurs in adults. The condition is not well understood, but food allergy may play a significant role. The treatment may consist of removal of known or suspected triggers and medication to suppress the immune response.

This report studies the eosinophilic esophagitis drug market.

The classification of eosinophilic esophagitis drug includes budesonide, fluticasone and other types, and the proportion of budesonide in 2017 is about 52%.

North America is the largest consumption region of eosinophilic esophagitis drug, with a sales market share nearly 32% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption region of eosinophilic esophagitis drug, enjoying Sales market share nearly 29% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. AstraZeneca, GSK, Bayer are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Budesonide

Fluticasone

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

Drugstore

