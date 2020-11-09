eReader Market Size is Expected to Exhibit USD 200 million by 2024

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on eReader market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of eReader market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The worldwide market for eReader is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -12.7% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Amazon

Sony

Barnes&Noble

PocketBook

Kobo(Rakuten)

Bookeen

Ectaco

Ematic

DistriRead(ICARUS)

Aluratek

Tolino

Hanvon

Onyx

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals. North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 72.42% in 2011 and 68.48% in 2015 with a decrease of 3.94%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 13.86% and 7.82% in 2015.

China was the largest production region with a market share of 62.48% in 2011 and 67.11% in 2015 with an increase of 4.62%. Taiwan (One province of China) ranked the second on this item with the market share of 17.83% in 2011 and 11.90% in 2015.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 75% market share of the e-reader market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three vendors are Amazon, Kobo and Pocket Book. They respectively with global production market share as 53.30%, 13.11%, and 9.02% in 2015. Amazon is an oligopoly of the enterprise in the e-reader market, with the market share of 43.60 in 2011 and 53.30 in 2015.

The e-reader market has been decreased in accordance with the smart phone and tablets development, and also, the content and channel problem need to be solved. What is more, in some emerging countries, the copyright issues, intellectual property issues are also the barriers of the development of the industry.

With the fierce competition of the market, the vendors are had better establish a complete industrial ecology, improve the entire industry chain, including the content provider, content integrator, telecom operators, third-party payment and so on. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

E-ink

LCD

Ages 13-17

Ages 18-24

Ages 25-34

Ages 35-44

Ages 45-54

Ages 55+

