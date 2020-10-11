eSIM Technology Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Deutsche Telekom, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, STMicroelectronics

eSIM (Embedded sim) is programmable SIMs that allow you to switch carriers without changing the physical card in your device. The initial specification eSIM is by GSMA in 2013 and the first deployment was done in M2M by AT &T. The use of eSIM will overcome the limitations of traditional SIM card, moreover, it is the only standard sim for the machine to machine communication across the world. For instance In July 2019, according to counterpoints emerging technology opportunities (ETO) adoption of ESIM devices across the globe, adding a vehicle, grew 63 per cent of year on the year 2018 to 364 million and are estimated to reach close to two billion units in shipments by 2025. The use of eSIMS offers several benefits such as reduce the SIM distribution, activation cost, and others. For use of Esim in high profile devices such as Apple Watch 3, Google Pixel 2, and Microsoft Surface Pro LTE is gaining popularity across the world.

Latest research document on ‘eSIM Technology ‘market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NTT DOCOMO INC. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), TelefÃ³nica, S.A. (Spain)

The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information and to get better understanding of how stats related to market sizing and share relates, the study is started with market overview and further detailed commentary is highlighted on changing market dynamics that includes Influencing trends by regions, growth drivers, open opportunities and gaps and roadblocks or restraints and challenges that industry players are facing. Furthermore, Market Factor Analysis gives insights on how various regulatory, economic factors and policy action are factored in the past and future growth scenarios by various business segments and applications. The Competitive Landscape provides detailed company profiling of players and draws attention on development activities, swot, financial outlook and major business strategic action taken by players.

When it comes to granularity of quantitative data, the market sizing and estimates in dollar term and sales volume are laid from 2015 to 2025 covering major geographic regions of your interest further broken down by product type and by end use application.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Others (Drones, Smart Meters, Smart Grids)), Deployment (Hardware, Non- Removable), End User (For consumer, For Industrial and IoT (M2M devices), For Automotive)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on ESIM Technology Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Influencing Trends:

Use of ESIM For both Payment and Identifications (Chip-Based Credit and Debit Cards We Use Today Can Instead Be Driven By ESIM)s

Growth Drivers

High Adoption of IoT Technology and Devices

Rising Adoption of Wearable Electronics

Growing Demand for Smart Solutions

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increasing Security Threats By the Use of eSIM Technology

Opportunities

The Increase in Multi-Device Packages, Enabled by Consumer and Enterprise Adoption of Esim increased

High Adoption of IoT Technology and DeviceCard Can Be Used

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

