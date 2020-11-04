Euribor rates rise to three months, drop to six and stay at 12 months – Executive Digest

Euribor rates rose to three months today, fell to six, and stayed 12 months from Tuesday after falling to their lowest lows on October 30th.

The six-month Euribor rate, which is most commonly used for home loans in Portugal, fell to -0.515% today, minus 0.002 points from the current low of -0.521% verified on Friday.

On April 23, the six-month Euribor rose to -0.114%, the current high since at least January 2015.

Conversely, the three-month Euribor rose -0.517% today, plus 0.003 points from the current low of -0.523% on Friday.

On April 23, the three-month Euribor rose to -0.161%, a high since at least January 2015.

Within 12 months, the Euribor rate remained in place today when it was reset at -0.486%, up from the current low of -0.489% recorded on October 30th.

The 12-month Euribor has risen from -0.053% on April 22nd to its maximum since at least January 2015.

The development of the Euribor interest rate is closely related to the increase or decrease in the key interest rate of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Euribor rates for three, six and twelve months were negative on April 21, November 6 and February 5, respectively, in 2015.

The Euribor is set at the average of the interest rates at which a group of 57 banks in the euro zone are willing to lend one another on the interbank market.