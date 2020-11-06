Euro tops $ 1.18 if US vote counting continues – Executive Digest

The euro rose sharply against the dollar today, hitting above $ 1.1850 amid uncertainty about the winner of the US presidential election.

At 6:00 p.m. Lisbon time, the euro was trading at $ 1.1806 after hitting $ 1.1860 and at almost the same time on Wednesday at 1.1714 euros.

The European Central Bank (ECB) today set the reference exchange rate for the euro at USD 1.1855.

At a time when votes continue to be counted in the US and uncertainty persists over the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election, who will be contested for Taco by Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the US Federal Reserve wraps up a monetary policy meeting today two days with no changes expected.

However, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to send a message of calm to the markets and guarantee its support for the economy in the event the economy worsens.

Currencies …………… today ………… ..Wednesday

Euro / Dollar ………… 1.1806 ……………… 1.1714

Euro / pound ………… 0.90099 …………… .0.90147

Euro / Yen ………… .122.44 ……………… 122.49

Dollar / Yen ………… 103.71 ……………… 104.55