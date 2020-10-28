Europe Aerospace Avionics Market Size to Exceed USD 26 Billion by 2025

The research report on Europe Aerospace Avionics Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the overall market with substantial details including its position in the global economy and its applications across myriad end-users segments. According to the given report, the Europe aerospace avionics industry revenue surpassed USD 20 billion in 2018 and is exhibiting a growth rate of 3% over 2019-2025. Moreover, the study also incorporates information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, market tactics, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also summarizes various factors that are likely to drive the growth of this industry over the foreseeable period, in line with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by. As per the given report, the European aerospace avionics industry is fragmented on the basis of end-use, system, application, regions, and competitive landscape.

The helicopter segment is anticipated to exhibit an accelerated growth between 2019 and 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4%. The increasing applications of helicopters in the defense & commercial sector with enhanced avionics is propelling industry size during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, the growing demand for helicopters in search & rescue operations, surveillance activities, and defense purposes due to their capability to take-off and land vertically is supporting market growth. The governments are actively engaged in buying helicopters with advanced avionics that can be used for special missions, air medical services, and search & rescue operations over difficult terrains in adverse climate.

Based on the geographical landscape, the Europe aerospace avionics industry has been diversified into various regions including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands. The market study includes minute details on growth driving factors, trending growth opportunities, respective growth rates, technologies being used, favorable and unfavorable regulatory reforms, and individual market shares.

The in-flight entertainment segment is projected to exhibit a lucrative growth of over 5% in the Europe aerospace avionics market. The increasing demand for in-flight connectivity, enhanced passenger experience, and technological advancements are driving the demand for in-flight entertainment systems. The major airlines are installing advanced systems, such as eye-tracking and 5G connectivity, for in-flight connectivity and to enhance passenger experience, supporting non-aeronautical revenues for the airlines. In May 2019, OneWeb backed by SoftBank, a Japanese tech group, signed a strategic contract with Airbus to develop in-flight 5G services. This will enhance the customer experience, further supporting the market share over the coming years.

The aerospace avionics market in Europe is highly concentrated and boasts robust presence of myriad companies including Airbus S.A.S., Astronics Corporation, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC), BAE Systems, Boeing, Ball Corporation, Cobham plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., GE Aviation, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nucon Aerospace, Panasonic Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Safran. The document incorporates details on the sales graph of reach of each of the enlisted firm, their market strategies to sustain their position in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share and size, and their stance in the worldwide industry landscape.

