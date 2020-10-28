Europe Air Defense System Market- A USD 10 Billion Opportunity by 2026

The research report on Europe Air Defense System Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Europe Air defense system industry size crossed USD 8 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 10 Billion by 2026, growing at an expected CAGR of 2% over 2019-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the European Air defense system industry is characterized by. The market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of system, component, range, airborne, regions, and competitive landscape.

The air defense radar segment is projected to account for the majority share of over 80% in the Europe air defense system market by 2026. The rise of the segment is attributed to higher adoption in naval, land, and airborne applications. Rising territorial conflicts and geopolitical concerns among several countries are expected to have growth potential for the incorporation of advanced radar systems across the region. Technology upgrades of surveillance systems will also support the growth of the air defense market during the forecast timeframe. Countries are upgrading their radar systems with increasing technological capabilities. For instance, in October 2019, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace signed a strategic contract worth USD 62.9 million with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. The contract states to deliver a mobile ground-based air defense system to the Norwegian Army that will provide superior air defense capability through various operations.

The overall Europe Air defense system industry is diversified into various regions and economies and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

The land application segment is projected to account for the majority share of over 70% in the market by 2026. Land-based air defense systems are projected to have moderate growth due to their ability to provide real-time information in warfare. Land-based air defense systems are generally used in homeland security and military applications to provide real-time information during war. Countries in the region including Germany and Russia are aggressively investing in research & development activities for new defense technologies that will demonstrate capabilities to destroy or damage drones and other UAVs.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Air defense system industry in Europe is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon Company, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, Hanwha Corporation, General Dynamics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Almaz-Antey, and Diehl Defence. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

