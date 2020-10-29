Europe Animal Healthcare Market to gain substantial revenues by 2026

The market analysis on Europe Animal Healthcare Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the Europe animal healthcare industry recorded a valuation of USD 56.6 billion in 2019 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 74 Billion by 2026, while depicting a CAGR of over 3% through 2026. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall European animal healthcare market is divided on the basis of various animal type, product, distribution channel, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

Pharmaceuticals segment held significant market share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 4.5% CAGR over forecasting timeframe. The extensive use of antibiotics as both therapeutic veterinary drugs and growth promoters will boost animal healthcare market growth. Also, pharmaceuticals are widely used to reduce the incidences of infections among animals. The aforementioned factors contribute to drive the pharmaceutical segment in the market during forecasting years.

The Europe animal healthcare industry is diversified into Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, The Netherlands, Denmark, Russia, Sweden, Norway and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Spain animal healthcare market is estimated to experience around 5.0% CAGR during forecasting years. The increasing awareness among pet owners regarding their pet health and initiatives taken by the government to improve pet health fuel market growth in the country. For instance, in April 2018, the government launch operations on pet ownership responsibility. The aim of operation was to increase awareness about the responsibility of the companion animals.

The overall animal healthcare industry in Europe is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Bayer AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elanco, IDEXX Laboratories, among others whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Europe Animal Healthcare Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Europe animal healthcare, by product

4.2. Pharmaceuticals

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Drugs

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2. Antiparasitic

4.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3. Anti-inflammatory

4.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.4. Anti-infectives

4.2.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.5. Others

4.2.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Vaccines

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Modified live vaccines

4.2.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.3. Killed inactivated vaccines

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.4. Others

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Medicated feed additives

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Antibiotics

4.2.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.3. Vitamins

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.4. Amino acids

4.2.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.5. Enzymes

4.2.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.6. Antioxidants

4.2.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.7. Prebiotics and probiotics

4.2.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.8. Minerals

4.2.4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.9. Others

4.2.4.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Medical devices

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Veterinary diagnostic equipment

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Anesthesia equipment

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Patient monitoring equipment

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Veterinary surgical equipment

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Veterinary consumables

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.7. Others

4.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Veterinary services

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Animal Healthcare Market, By Animal Type

5.1. Key trends in Europe animal healthcare, by animal type

5.2. Livestock animals

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Poultry

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Swine

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Cattle

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5. Fish

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.6. Others

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Companion animals

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Dogs

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Cats

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Horses

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

