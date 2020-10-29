Europe Apheresis Equipment Market to record substantial gains by 2026

The research report on Europe Apheresis Equipment Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the overall market with substantial details including its position in the global economy and its applications across myriad end-users segments.

According to the given report, the Europe apheresis equipment market revenue surpassed USD 603.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to record a remuneration of USD 1.2 billion by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of more than 12% over 2020-2026. Moreover, the study also incorporates information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, market tactics, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also summarizes various factors that are likely to drive the growth of this industry over the foreseeable period, in line with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by. As per the given report, the European apheresis equipment market is fragmented on the basis of product, procedure, application, technology, regions, and competitive landscape.

On the basis of application, the market is classified as renal disease, neurology, hematology and others. Neurology segment held more than 50% revenue share in 2019. This is attributed to increasing occurrence of neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis. According to the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), prevalence of neurological diseases in EU-28 was recorded to be around 307 million. Healing plasma exchange is one of the vital treatments for these diseases. Additionally, increasing investment in R&D will spur the market growth in foreseeable future.

Based on the geographical landscape, the Europe apheresis equipment industry has been diversified into various regions including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Norway. The market study includes minute details on growth driving factors, trending growth opportunities, respective growth rates, technologies being used, favorable and unfavorable regulatory reforms, and individual market shares.

France apheresis equipment market is estimated to witness around 12.5% CAGR during the forthcoming years. This is attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising incidence of blood related disorders. For instance, sickle cell disease (SCD) is a major disease in France. The SCD population in France is about 8,000 patients. Thus, large patient pool and high requirement of transfusion in such patients will contribute to apheresis equipment business growth in France.

The apheresis equipment market in Europe is highly concentrated and boasts robust presence of myriad companies including Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Haemonetics Corporation among others. The document incorporates details on the sales graph of reach of each of the enlisted firm, their market strategies to sustain their position in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share and size, and their stance in the worldwide industry landscape.

Table of Content:

Chapter 4. Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Share, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Europe apheresis equipment, by Product

4.2. Disposable apheresis kits

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Apheresis machines

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Size, By Application

5.1. Key trends in Europe apheresis equipment, by Application

5.2. Renal disease

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Neurology

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Hematology

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

