Europe Artificial Disc Market to Mark Ascending Growth by 2026

The research report on Europe Artificial Disc Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Europe artificial disc market share was valued at USD 517.3 million in 2019 and is expected to witness 17.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Europe artificial disc industry is characterized by. The Europe artificial disc market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

Lumbar artificial disc segment was valued over USD 150 million in 2019 and is estimated to witness significant growth over the analysis period. Lumbar disc replacement is a surgical alternative to fusion surgery. Degenerative disc disease in the lower back or the lumbar spine, occurs due to age-related wear and tear of the spinal disc. Increasing number of lumbar degenerative disc (LDD) cases will thus upsurge the demand for lumbar artificial replacement surgeries to ensure easy patient motion and improved clinical outcomes.

The overall Europe artificial disc industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Europe and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Germany artificial disc market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019 and is poised to exceed USD 300 million by 2026. According to the Journal of Health Monitoring, osteoarthritis and osteoporosis are some of the commonly occurring joint diseases in Germany. Adoption of sedentary lifestyle and high risk of degenerative joints in the rapidly ageing population base will prove beneficial for the Germany artificial disc industry growth. Moreover, presence of various domestic and international market players in Germany will favor artificial disc business expansion.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Europe artificial disc industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Globus Medical, NuVasive, Orthofix, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Synergy Disc Replacement and Paradigm Spine other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

