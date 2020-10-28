Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to Dominate Worldwide by 2026

The research report on Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the overall market with substantial details including its position in the global economy and its applications across myriad end-users segments.

According to the given report, the Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics industry revenue surpassed USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to record a remuneration of USD 5 Billion by 2020, exhibiting a growth rate of 2%/ over 2020-2026. Moreover, the study also incorporates information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, market tactics, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also summarizes various factors that are likely to drive the growth of this industry over the foreseeable period, in line with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by. As per the given report, the European autoimmune disease diagnostics market is fragmented on the basis of Product, regions, and competitive landscape.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at over USD 1.6 billion in 2019. One of the major test for screening includes the Antinuclear antibody test (ANA) which is used to screen the presence of autoantibodies and assess the patient for the specific autoimmune disease. Favorable government policies such as awareness campaigns conducted by National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society will serve to impact the rendering factor for the overall market growth.

Based on the geographical landscape, the autoimmune disease diagnostics industry in Europe has been diversified into various regions including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, Croatia, Greece, Lithuania, Estonia, Netherlands, Latvia, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Poland, Slovenia, Austria, Ireland, Czechia, Norway, Cyprus, Hungary, Sweden, Denmark. The market study includes minute details on growth driving factors, trending growth opportunities, respective growth rates, technologies being used, favorable and unfavorable regulatory reforms, and individual market shares.

Germany autoimmune disease diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period that is further expected to show a positive trend throughout the projection period. Growing research & development activity in the country will positively influence the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the upcoming years. For instance, MOR103 human antibody was developed in Germany in collaboration with Australia’s University of Melbourne. Furthermore, growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is creating significant disease burden on the government. The German Society for Rheumatology is continuously working to reduce the national burden of the disease. Hence, rising awareness through these organizations coupled with rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is anticipated to propel the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth in the Germany.

Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics industry is highly concentrated and boasts robust presence of myriad companies including Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Crescendo Bioscience, Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc. The document incorporates details on the sales graph of reach of each of the enlisted firm, their market strategies to sustain their position in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share and size, and their stance in the worldwide industry landscape.

Table of Content:

Chapter 5. Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share, By Country

5.1. Key trends in Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics, by country

5.2. Germany

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. UK

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. France

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Spain

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Italy

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7. Romania

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.8. Bulgaria

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.8.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.9. Portugal

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.9.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.10. Croatia

5.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.10.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.11. Greece

5.11.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.11.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.12. Lithuania

5.12.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.12.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.13. Estonia

5.13.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.13.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.14. Netherlands

5.14.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.14.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.15. Latvia

5.15.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.15.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.16. Belgium

5.16.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.16.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.17. Finland

5.17.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.17.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.18. Switzerland

5.18.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.18.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.19. Poland

5.19.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.19.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.20. Slovenia

5.20.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.20.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.21. Austria

5.21.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.21.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.22. Ireland

5.22.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.22.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.23. Czechia

5.23.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.23.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.24. Norway

5.24.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.24.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.25. Cyprus

5.25.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.25.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.26. Hungary

5.26.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.26.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.27. Sweden

5.27.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.27.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.28. Denmark

5.28.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.28.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.29. RoE

5.29.1. Market estimates and forecast, by product, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.29.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, by systemic autoimmune disease, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

