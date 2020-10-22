Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to gain substantial revenues by 2026

The research report on Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics market Value was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness 2.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics industry is characterized by. The Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

Increase in the autoimmune diagnostic procedures has further propelled the demand for instruments and services for rapid and effective outcomes. Rising adoption of lab automation technology will foster market growth in the Europe. Benefits associated with lab automation includes decreased workload, increase turnaround time, increase in total number of tests performed in less duration, improves accuracy and reproducibility. All these factors will contribute positively to autoimmune disease diagnostics industry growth over the forecast period.

The overall Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Europe and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Germany autoimmune disease diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period that is further expected to show a positive trend throughout the projection period. Growing research & development activity in the country will positively influence the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the upcoming years. For instance, MOR103 human antibody was developed in Germany in collaboration with Australia’s University of Melbourne. Furthermore, growing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is creating significant disease burden on the government. The German Society for Rheumatology is continuously working to reduce the national burden of the disease. Hence, rising awareness through these organizations coupled with rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is anticipated to propel the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth in the Germany.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Crescendo Bioscience, Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

