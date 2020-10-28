Europe Automotive Filters Market Revenue to Exceed USD 5 Billion by 2026

The market analysis on Europe Automotive Filters Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the Europe automotive filters industry recorded a valuation of USD 5 billion in 2019 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 5 billion by the end of 2026, while depicting a CAGR of 5.6% through 2026. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall European automotive filters market is divided on the basis of various application, product, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

Fuel segment will witness a growth of 5.8% over the forecast period, in terms of revenue. This product is majorly utilized in internal combustion engines. Rising product utilization in diesel engines in order to eradicate water content and dust from fuel which affects internal combustion should boost industry growth. Shifting consumer preferences towards high performance, lower emissions & mileage owing to rising oil prices coupled with stringent governmental emission such as the Euro stage by EU should foster industry growth.

The automotive filters market in Europe is diversified into regions and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Rising product utilization for protection and controlling of dust particles entering from burning engines may harm cylinders and piston ring which will deteriorate vehicle performance, thus driving industry growth. These products enable cold air intake in engine which results in enhancing horsepower and reduction in fuel consumption of vehicle, thus further propelling product demand. Growing awareness regarding toxic air emission from engine which can cause negative health affects is anticipated to stimulate Europe automotive filters market size in forecast timeframe.

The overall Europe automotive filters industry is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Hengst SE, Hollingsworth and Vose Inc., Mahale GmbH, and Mann+Hummel whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Europe Automotive Filters Market Size, by Application, 2020-2026

Passenger Cars

Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Chapter 5. Europe Automotive Filters Market Size, by Product, 2020-2026

Air Filter

Intake Filters

Cabin Filters

Fuel Filters

Oil Filters

