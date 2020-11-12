Europe Automotive Sunroof Market Is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth By 2025

Considering the geographical penetration, it would be vital to mention that the Europe automotive sunroof market will depict substantial growth over 2019-2025, powered by the presence of several automotive majors across its nations. Eminent automotive manufacturers operating in the region include BMW, Volkswagen Group, Fiat Automobiles S.p.A and Daimler AG among others. These companies are constantly introducing advanced products and expanding their production capabilities to meet the growing demand.

Additionally, the region is also one of the significant markets for electric vehicles. For instance, data by the Norwegian Road Federation unveiled that electric cars accounted for nearly 60% of all new cars sold in Norway in March since the country is vying to end fossil fueled vehicles sales by the end of 2025. Collective efforts by private and public sector bodies of the region to reduce the environmental impact of conventional vehicles will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, eventually pushing Europe automotive sunroof market trends over 2019-2025.

The global automotive sunroof market has gained significant momentum lately, a feat that can be attributed to the rising demand for passenger vehicles. Undeniably, this has been the result of an increase in consumer purchasing power, improved economic conditions and lower bank interest rates. Luxury cars is one of the many segments of the automotive domain that has experienced considerable demand over the last few years. A massive push from factors like growing prosperity along with shifting consumer habits will enable the luxury carmakers to tap more opportunities through a wider range of geographies, consequently impelling automotive sunroof industry size.

Lately, the electric vehicle market is experiencing immense growth in the Asia Pacific owing to the rising environmental problems coupled with government support. This growth can be attributed to the surging demand from nations like China, which has apparently become the world’s largest electric vehicle market. The nation is home to major market leaders like BYD, which is the world’s largest electric vehicle maker. The company is anticipating increased demand for electric vehicles in China along with continued growth in the coming years. The global automotive sunroof market will thus gain significant prominence in China and other APAC economies in the coming years owing to the growing demand for electric vehicles across the region.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. Automotive sunroof Market, By Material

4.1. Global automotive sunroof market share by material, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Glass

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

4.3. Fabric

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

Chapter 5. Automotive sunroof Market, By Product

5.1. Global automotive sunroof market share by product, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Panoramic

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.3. Built-in Sunroof

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.4. Top Mount/Spoiler Sunroof

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.5. Pop-up

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

5.6. Folding

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013-2025

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2025

