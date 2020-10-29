Europe breaks a new weekly record, surpassing 10 million cases of Covid-19 – Executive Digest

The European Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that the region of 54 countries has hit a new weekly record of confirmed cases with more than 1.5 million registered cases in the last week and more than 10 million since the start of the Pandemic.

During a meeting with European health ministers, WHO European Regional Director Hans Kluge underlined that “hospital stays have risen to levels never seen since spring” and that the number of deaths has risen by more than 30% in the past week ‘Independent ‘.

“Europe is once again the epicenter of this pandemic,” warned Kluge, adding that at the risk of sounding alarming, I must express our true concern.

Test systems were unable to keep up with general levels of transmission and “test positivity levels reached new heights” with most European countries exceeding 5% and many cases spiraling out of control, the official said.

In its analysis, the WHO links European countries with Russia and some Central Asian countries such as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Regarding the recent approvals of new restrictive measures in France and Germany in the hope of reversing the upward trend in new cases of Covid-19, Kluge viewed national blockades as a “last resort” and highlighted the significant damage the measures are doing to the economy, inflict on people’s mental health and incidence of domestic violence.

In his view, the blockades should allow countries to “recover” so that they can theoretically strengthen their health systems and conduct contact tracing programs to quickly identify and remove new clusters. However, some European countries such as the UK have not done so.

Despite the UK’s national blockade earlier this year, the country’s contact tracing system still fails to track a significant percentage of contacts made by infected people. And many contacts also refused to adhere to the quarantine.