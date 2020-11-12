Europe Capillary Blood Collection and Sampling Devices Market: Study Provides In-Depth Analysis Of Market 2020 – 2027 | Owen Mumford Ltd, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, KABE LABORTECHNIK GmbH

Europe Capillary Blood Collection and Sampling Devices Market research report comprises of several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. This market study considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Market info can be explained more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Summary of the Report

Capillary blood collection and sampling devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,019.78 million by 2027. Increased prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for single use lancets are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Europe Capillary Blood Collection and Sampling Devices Market

HTL-STREFA, Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems Owen Mumford Ltd, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, KABE LABORTECHNIK GmbH, Nipro Europe Group Companies (A Subsidiary of Nipro Corporation), Radiometer Medical ApS (A Subsidiary of Danaher), FL MEDICAL s.r.l., SureScreen Diagnostics Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ypsomed AG, Creative Diagnostics, Mologic, Abbott, Vitrex Medical A/S, Disera Medical Equipment Logistics Industry and Trade, among others.

Market Overview, Key Trends Market Dynamics

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period, reaching a substantial market size by 2020. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors. The impact of COVID -19 could be seen on the market; however, the Europe Capillary Blood Collection and Sampling Devices Market would recover from this pandemic by end of the next year. We have also mentioned the key trends of the market that would impact the growth of the market at present and in the coming years as well.

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

Capillary Blood Collection and Sampling Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Capillary blood collection and sampling devices market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, mode of administration, application, platform, procedure, age group, test type, technology, material, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into blood sampling devices, capillary blood collection devices, rapid test cassette, remote capillary blood collection devices, and wearable capillary blood collection devices.

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into manual sampling and automated/autoinjection sampling.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into puncture and incision.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular disease, infection & infectious disease, respiratory diseases, cancers, rheumatoid arthritis and others

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into enzyme immunoassay platform (Elisa Platform), PCR platform, ELTABA platform, lateral flow immunoassay platform and others

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into conventional and point of care testing.

On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into geriatrics, infant, pediatric, and adult.

On the basis of test type, the market is segmented into dried blood spot tests, plasma/ serum protein tests, comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) tests, liver panel / liver profile/ liver function tests, whole blood test, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into volumetric absorptive microsampling and others.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic, glass, stainless steel, and ceramic.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into laboratories and home care setting.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, and others.

