Europe Cosmetics Preservative Market to record substantial gains by 2026

The research report on Europe Cosmetics Preservative Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the overall market with substantial details including its position in the global economy and its applications across myriad end-users segments. According to the given report, the Europe cosmetics preservative indusry revenue surpassed USD 380 million in 2019 and is anticipated to record a remuneration of USD 650 Million by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 8% over 2019-2026. Moreover, the study also incorporates information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, market tactics, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also summarizes various factors that are likely to drive the growth of this industry over the foreseeable period, in line with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by. As per the given report, the European cosmetics preservative market is fragmented on the basis of application, product, regions, and competitive landscape.

Europe cosmetics preservative market size from essential oils may witness gains of over 7% by the end of 2026. Consumer diverse selection for beauty ingredients has driven the essential oil demand owing to its natural and unharming nature. Usage of synthetic chemical may lead to skin irritation and allergic reaction, essential oil acts as an effective solution for preserving beauty products., thereby driving industry size.

Based on the geographical landscape, the Europe cosmetics preservative industry has been diversified into various regions. The market study includes minute details on growth driving factors, trending growth opportunities, respective growth rates, technologies being used, favorable and unfavorable regulatory reforms, and individual market shares.

Companies are investing heavily on R&D activities capacity expansion and new product launches in order to capture the maximum market share. For example, In January 2019, Symrise launched a new brand of alcohol based multifunctional preservers under the brand name of SymOcide BHO. These products serve as an effective ingredient for preventing microbial growth and its flexible formulation also support broad range of beauty product. The new product launch will strengthen the company position in Europe cosmetics preservative market.

The cosmetics preservative market in Europe is highly concentrated and boasts robust presence of myriad companies including BASF SE, Ashland, Lonza, Chemipol and Clariant. The document incorporates details on the sales graph of reach of each of the enlisted firm, their market strategies to sustain their position in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share and size, and their stance in the worldwide industry landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4 Europe Cosmetics Preservative Market Share, By Product

4.1 Major trends

4.2 Natural/ organic preservatives

4.2.1 Market estimates & forecast by natural/ organic preservatives, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market estimates & forecast by natural/ organic preservatives, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Organic acids

4.2.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.4 Natural antioxidants

4.2.4.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.4.1 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.5 Essential Oils

4.2.5.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.5.1 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.6 Plant/herbal extracts

4.2.6.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.6.1 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Synthetic preservatives

4.3.1 Market estimates & forecast by synthetic preservatives, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market estimates & forecast by synthetic preservatives, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.3 Parabens

4.3.3.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.3.2 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.4 Formaldehyde releasers

4.3.4.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.4.2 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.5 Phenol derivatives

4.3.5.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.5.2 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.6 Quaternary ammonium compounds (QAC)

4.3.6.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.6.2 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.6 Alcohols

4.3.6.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.6.2 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.6 Others

4.3.6.1 Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.6.2 Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Europe Cosmetics Preservative Market Size, By Application

5.1 Major trends

5.2 Hair care

5.2.1 Market estimates & forecast by hair care, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Market estimates & forecast by hair care, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3 Skin care

5.3.1 Market estimates & forecast by Skin care, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.2 Market estimates & forecast by Skin care, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4 Toiletries

5.4.1 Market estimates & forecast by toiletries, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4.2 Market estimates & forecast from by toiletries, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.5 Fragrance & perfumes

5.5.1 Market estimates & forecast by fragrance & perfumes, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.5.2 Market estimates & forecast by fragrance & perfumes, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.6 Baby products

5.6.1 Market estimates & forecast by baby products, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.6.2 Market estimates & forecast by baby products, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Market estimates & forecast by others, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.7.2 Market estimates & forecast by others, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

