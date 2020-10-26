Europe Cybersecurity Market Growth Predicted at 13% through 2025

The research report on Europe Endpoint Security Market offers a thorough understanding on this industry with significant details subject to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors. According to this report, Europe endpoint security industry recorded a remuneration of USD 1 billion in 2016 and is likely to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2024, increasing at a considerable CAGR of 7%. Moreover, the document also lays focus on the vital information beneficial for various stakeholders in terms of the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, growth prospects, and market segmentations.

The report further offers an insight to various factors that are touted to drive the growth curve of this industry in the upcoming years, along with including crucial details of the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The European endpoint security market, as given in the report, is divided on basis of component, deployment model, regional, and competitive landscape.

The cloud deployment model segment is expected to witness a growth rate of over 9% from 2017 to 2024 due to the heavy usage of cloud computing platforms. The growing cluster of data centers will increase the adoption of cloud computing & other networking technologies. The SMEs in the region are increasingly investing on cybersecurity solutions through cloud deployment models to take advantage of the most advanced available solutions at cost-effective price points.

The Europe endpoint security market has been precisely diversified into UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the given document. The report incorporates an analysis on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the future growth opportunities existing in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The UK endpoint security market is projected to register an accelerated growth between 2017 and 2024. The UK government sharpened the law enforcement response to cybercrimes. The government is focusing on enhancing education & skills and establishing & strengthening work relationships with other countries, businesses, and organizations globally to build a cyberspace that will support strong societies. To achieve this, the government invested approximately USD 800 million of public funding for four years under the National Cyber Security Programme.

The endpoint security market in Europe is highly consolidated and is divided into myriad companies such as Kaspersky Lab, Comodo, Webroot Cisco, ESET, F-Secure, McAfee, Microsoft, Symantec, Trend Micro, Sophos, Ahnlab, IBM, VIPRE, and Panda Security. The research study incorporates comprehensive analysis on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their tactics to sustain the position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and stance in the global ecosystem.

