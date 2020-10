Europe decides which borders should not be closed despite the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, says António Costa – Cm ao Minuto

Prime Minister António Costa said after the European Council this Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is in favor of not closing borders.

The EU also said countries should have a national Covid-19 vaccination strategy by November.

Costa again called for the use of Covid-19 screening applications (Stayaway Covid) in all countries.

