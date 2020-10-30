Europe Disposable Thermometer Market to garner significant revenues through 2026

The research report on Europe Disposable Thermometer Market offers a thorough understanding on this industry with significant details subject to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

According to this report, Europe disposable thermometer industry recorded a remuneration of USD 26.1 million in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 92 million by 2026, increasing at a considerable CAGR of 6%. Moreover, the document also lays focus on the vital information beneficial for various stakeholders in terms of the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, growth prospects, and market segmentations.

The report further offers an insight to various factors that are touted to drive the growth curve of this industry in the upcoming years, along with including crucial details of the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The European disposable thermometer market, as given in the report, is divided on basis segment1, segment2, segment3, regional, and competitive landscape.

Strip thermometer segment held substantial revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 7.8% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Adoption of strip thermometers in Europe have increased during COVID-19 outbreak, as they do not cause a cross contamination or reinfection. High growth rate is due to its low cost, no usage of power source as well as patient convenience. Such factors will increase the demand and foster the segmental growth.

The disposable thermometer market in Europe has been precisely diversified into UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Denmark and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the given document. The report incorporates an analysis on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the future growth opportunities existing in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Germany disposable thermometers market is estimated to witness around 5.3% CAGR due to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, as fever is the primary characteristic symptom. For instance, according to the WHO, 178,000 positive cases have been identified so far in Germany. Initial diagnosis and preliminary care can increase the chances of survival, thereby supplementing the demand for disposable thermometers in Germany.

Europe disposable thermometer industry is highly consolidated and is divided into myriad companies such as 3M Company, Medline Industries and Medical Indicators among others. The research study incorporates comprehensive analysis on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their tactics to sustain the position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and stance in the global ecosystem.

Table of Content:

Chapter 4. Europe Disposable Thermometer Market Forecast, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Europe disposable thermometer, by product

4.2. Digital thermometer

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Million Units)

4.3. Mercury thermometer

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Million Units)

4.4. Strip thermometer

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Million Units)

Chapter 5. Europe Disposable Thermometer Market Value, By Target Area

5.1. Key trends in Europe disposable thermometer, by Target Area

5.2. Oral

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Axilla

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Rectal

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

