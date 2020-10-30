Europe Emergency Medical Supplies Market to accrue significant proceeds by 2026

The study on Europe Emergency Medical Supplies Market provides a complete view on the industry with intricate details subject to its overall stance in the global landscape along with specifying various applications across major end-user sectors. Europe emergency medical supplies industry, as per the given report, recorded valuation of USD 7.4 Billion in 2019 and would cross to a mammoth of USD 12.2 billion by 2026, growing at a rate of -20% through 2026. The market report showcases data on the current market situation, evolving technologies, provides details on market rivals, market strategies, future growth prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Further, the report also puts forth various factors that are potentially driving the revenue graph of the industry over the time, along with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by.

According to the analysis, Europe emergency medical supplies market has been divided into multiple segments including Application, Distribution Channel, Type, regions, and expansive competitive landscape.

Cardiac equipment segment accounted for more than 13.0% market share in 2019. Technological advancements in defibrillators and pacemakers will foresee increase in adoption rate among the population with rise in cardiovascular diseases. Recent innovations in implantable cardioverter defibrillator has improved patient monitoring and therapy effectiveness. Therefore, developments in cardiac devices coupled with increasing cardiovascular diseases will augment the segment growth over projected period.

As per the given document, emergency medical supplies market in Europe has been diversified into Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, The Netherlands, Sweden whose comprehensive analysis has been mentioned in the study. It also includes factors and trends that are deemed to promote the growth of regional markets, each region’s individual market share and size, technologies used, governmental laws and regulations, and other factors.

Germany emergency medical supplies market accounted for over 19.5% market share of the market in 2019. High demand for emergency care supplies due to increasing admissions in emergency departments within healthcare facilities will enhance market growth potential in the region. Adoption of advanced patient care products in the country will surge the demand for emergency medical supplies in future.

The Europe emergency medical supplies industry is highly fragmented and claims the presence of top-notch companies operating the realm including 3M Company, Koninklijke Phillips N.V., Stryker, Medtronic plc. and Johnson & Johnson. Market analysis of this segment highlights details on the sales growth of each of these companies, their strategic initiatives, individual company profiles, market share, and position in the worldwide ecosystem.

Table of Content:

Chapter 4. Europe Emergency Medical Supplies Market Growth, By Type

4.1. Key trends in Europe emergency medical supplies, by type

4.2. Infection control products

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Hand and arm protection equipment

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Eye and face protection equipment

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Head protection equipment

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Others

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Diagnostics and monitoring equipment

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. ECG monitors

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Blood pressure monitors

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Blood glucose monitors

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Pulse oximetry

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Therapeutic respiratory devices

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Tubes

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Ventilators

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Inhalers

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Others

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Cardiac equipment

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Defibrillation supplies

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Pacemaker

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Others

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Wound care supplies

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Dressings and bandages

4.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Sutures and staples

4.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Others

4.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Patient handling equipment

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Patient lifting equipment

4.7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.3. Medical beds

4.7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.4. Wheelchairs and scooters

4.7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7.5. Others

4.7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Emergency Medical Supplies Market Trends, By Application

5.1. Key trends in Europe Emergency Medical Supplies, by application

5.2. Cardiac care

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Respiratory care

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Trauma

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

