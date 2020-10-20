Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Revenue to Surpass USD 2.5 Billion by 2026

The market analysis on Europe Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, Europe Field programmable gate array industry reached a valuation of USD 1 billion in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2026, increasing at a rate of 10%. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the Europe Field programmable gate array market has been fragmented into various segments spanning architecture, process technology, application, configuration, regional, and competitive landscape.

The high-range FPGA configuration segment is projected to grow at a significant rate at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. This configuration is capable of delivering high-performance and is integrated into technically-advanced products, such as multi-gigabyte transceivers, hard IP cores, and photonics devices, to offer high-speed data processing and high productivity.

The overall European Field programmable gate array market has been diversified into different regions and geographies including UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

The FPGA market in the UK is growing at a fast pace owing to the presence of established automotive players and AI startups in the region. Furthermore, companies, such as NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung, Graphcore, BenevolentAI, etc., in the region are heavily investing in the AI, contributing to the demand for FPGA chipsets. For instance, in July 2020, Grophcore, a chip designer based in the UK, introduced AI chip processor based on 7nm process technology, which is integrated with 59.6 billion transistors. These advancements are likely to boost the Europe FPGA market in forecast period. Moreover, in March 2018, the UK government launched ‘AI Sector Deal’, which emphasizes on development of the AI industry in the UK by investing approximately USD 1.27 billion in 2019.

The Field programmable gate array market in Europe boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

The key players in the Europe FPGA market are focusing on continuous R&D activities and view product development and innovation as lucrative path for market expansion. For instance, in October 2019, Microchip introduced radiation-tolerant ‘PolarFire’ FPGA family, which has applications in electronic devices in satellites and spacecraft payload systems. Some of the key players in the region are Cobham PLC, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Cologne Chip AG, EnSilica, Microchip Technology, and ByteSnap Design.

