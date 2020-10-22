Europe Fitness Equipment Market Size to Cross USD 4 Billion by 2026

The market study on Europe Fitness Equipment Market offers foolproof analysis on the industry with critical data regarding its foothold in the global industry along with laying emphasis on its applications across myriad end-user sectors.

According to the study, Europe fitness equipment industry registered a revenue share of USD 3 billion in 2019 and is projected to record USD 4 billion by the end of 2026, in terms of revenue, while increasing at an anticipated growth rate of 3.5% during 2020-2026. Additionally, the study also boasts of vital information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report describes the factors that carry the ability potentially drive the growth curve of the overall industry over the foreseeable time period, along with focusing on intricate details of the ongoing trends that the Europe fitness equipment industry is characterized by. The European fitness equipment market, as per given report, is bifurcated on basis of end-use, equipment, regions, and competitive landscape.

The Europe Fitness Equipment Market Share will witness growth due to the growing demand for strength equipment from gyms and fitness centers. Strength equipment improves body balance, enhances bone health, and provides relief from diseases such as arthritis. As free weights, barbells, and dumbbells are comparatively cheaper compared to cardio machines, consumers buy strength equipment at home to workout according to their convenience. In June 2020, Nautilus Inc. enhanced its Bowflex SelecTech line with adjustable 2080 barbell and curl bar that powers home gyms with seven adjustable weights in the compact, dual bar system.

The overall Europe fitness equipment market is diversified into various geographies. A complete analysis if the has been enclosed in the report as well. It includes the factors that are currently supporting the growth of regional markets. Additionally, it also consists of details of trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

The growing trend of gym memberships in countries including Sweden, Austria, Germany, and France will support fitness equipment market growth. Around 8% of the total European population were fitness or health club members in 2019, with a penetration rate of 9.7% for people aged 15 years and older. The penetration rate is higher in Northern and Central Europe compared to Southern and Eastern Europe. According to EuropActive, in terms of market penetration, 21.6% of the total population in Sweden have gym memberships, followed by 21.4% in Norway and 18.6% in Denmark. Basic Fit topped the European fitness club market with 2.22 million members in 2019.

Based on the competitive landscape, fitness equipment market in Europe is highly consolidated and includes mention of top-notch companies operating in the market like Amer Sports Corporation, Core Health & Fitness, Heinz Kettler GmbH & Co. KG, Escape Fitness Ltd., Eleiko Group AB, Icon Health & Fitness Inc., Hoist Fitness Systems, Johnson Health Tech, Technogym S.p.A, Nautilus Inc., and Torque Fitness. The document envelops information on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, along with their position in the overall ecosystem.

