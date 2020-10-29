Europe Genetic Testing Market Size to Expand at Over 12% CAGR through 2026

The market study on Europe Genetic Testing Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the Europe genetic testing market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 5.5 billion by 2026 while depicting a growth rate of 12% over 2020-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall Europe genetic testing industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The European genetic testing market has been potentially fragmented based on application, test type, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

Diagnostic testing segment held substantial revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 12.0% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced genetic testing devices will augment the market growth for diagnostic testing. Also, organizations controlling and supporting causes that help in diagnosis of genetic diseases implement certain strategic decisions. For instance, EURORDIS, an organization takes initiatives to spread awareness regarding treatment and diagnosis of genetic disorders that will positively impact business growth in forthcoming years.

As per the given document, genetic testing market in Europe has vividly been diversified into regions including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Norway. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Germany genetic testing market is estimated to witness around 11.0% CAGR during the forthcoming years. This is attributed to the provision of precise medical diagnosis of inherited disease in the country. However, the recent passed legislation has limited the genetic testing of humans. It has also banned the secret paternity tests and strictly restricts the use of genetic testing by the employers and insurance companies. This restrict the market growth in the country.

The Europe genetic testing market is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Acumed LLC, B. Braun Melsungen, Bioretec Ltd., CONMED Corporation, among others. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Europe Genetic Testing Market Share, By Test Type

4.1. Key trends in Europe genetic testing, by test type

4.2. Predictive testing

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Carrier testing

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Prenatal and Newborn testing

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Diagnostic testing

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Pharmacogenomic testing

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Nutrigenomics

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Genetic Testing Market Size, By Application

5.1. Key trends in Europe genetic testing, by application

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Genetic diseases

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Cardiovascular diseases

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

