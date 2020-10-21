Europe Hand Sanitizer Market – A USD 1 Billion Opportunity by 2026

The research document drafted on Europe Hand Sanitizer Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

Europe hand sanitizer industry, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 408.6 million in 2019, and is likely to exceed USD 1 billion by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of -3%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the Europe hand sanitizer industry is characterized by. The European hand sanitizer market has aptly been divided on basis of composition, type, distribution channel, regional, and competitive landscape.

Based on the composition, the Europe Hand Sanitizer Market is fragmented into alcohol-free sanitizer and alcohol-based sanitizer. Amongst them, the alcohol-free sanitizer segment is projected witness around -7.5% market share in 2019. Alcohol-free sanitizers are safe and non-inflammable. Similarly, it contains essential oil to help maintain as well as improve the overall skin condition with certain chemical fragrances and perfumes to enrich smell, making it attractive to consumers. However, alcohol-free sanitizer will have a moderate impact on the overall market expansion due to its inefficient capability of killing microorganisms or germs or viruses.

According to the analysis, the Europe hand sanitizer market is diversified into Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Russia and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

UK hand sanitizer market is projected to witness around -5.5% CAGR during the projected timeframe. Several companies along with regulatory bodies are taking certain measures to meet the growing demand for hand sanitizer. Cosmetics Europe The Personal Care Association ensures effective and safe personal hygiene products are available for hand cleaning and washing across Europe. Rising government initiatives to promote the usage of hand sanitizer will drive the UK hand sanitizer industry growth.

The hand sanitizer market in Europe is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including 3M, DEB Group (S.C. Johnson & Son), GOJO Industries, Bath & Body Works Direct, Ecolab, Unilever, PZ Cussons, Henkel AG & Company, PAUL HARTMANN, and Reckitt Benckiser Group. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Share, By Type

4.1. Key trends in Europe hand sanitizer, by type

4.2. Gel

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Foam

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Size, By Composition

5.1. Key trends in Europe hand sanitizer, by composition

5.2. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Alcohol-free hand sanitizer

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

