Europe In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market – A USD 515 Million Opportunity by 2024

The market analysis on Europe In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the Europe in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests industry recorded a valuation of USD 368.0 million in 2019 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 515.0 Billion By end of 2026, while depicting a CAGR of 5% through 2026. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall European in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is divided on the basis of various test type, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

Fecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) market was valued at over USD 312.0 million in 2019. The cost effective and easy to use trends of the FOBT segment propel the demand for this segment in Europe. Also, the introduction of Immuno-FOBT for initial detection of colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas has improved the sensitivity and specificity of stool-based screening.

The Europe in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is diversified into regions and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Europe in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market was led by Germany in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market and is estimated to show a definite trend throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing use of screening test for the prevention of bowel cancer, changing lifestyles and food consumption patterns. Italy in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests business is forecasted to grow significantly progressing at 6.1% CAGR throughout the projection timeframe. In 2012, the yearly prevalence rates for colorectal cancer was 39.9 per 100,000 women and 61.2 per 100,000 men. Improvements in diagnostic procedures and treatments, increasing cancer-related risk factors, growing aging population accounting for an increased amount of health care expenditures will propel the business size.

The overall in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests industry in Europe is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Epigenomics Ag Corporation, EMD Millipore, among other industry contributors whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Europe In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, By Test Type

4.1. Key trends in Europe in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests, by test type

4.2. Fecal occult blood test

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Guaiac FOB stool test

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Immuno-FOB agglutination test

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Lateral flow immuno-FOB test

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Immuno-FOB ELISA test

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Biomarker test

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Tumor M2-PK stool test

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Transferrin assays

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. CRC DNA screening test

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Methylated gene test

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Panel DNA test

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests, By Country

5.1. Key trends in Europe in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests, by country

5.2. Germany

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. UK

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. France

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Italy

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Spain

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7. The Netherlands

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.8. Denmark

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.9. Russia

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.10. Poland

5.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.11. Sweden

5.11.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.12. Norway

5.12.1. Market estimates and forecast, by test type, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

